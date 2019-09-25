The gang is getting back together for the next installment of the Jurassic Park franchise, including New Zealand's own Sam Neill.

Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Neill will reprise their roles in Jurassic World 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news was revealed at screening of Jurassic Park hosted by director Colin Trevorrow held at Arclight in Los Angeles.

The trio was an iconic part of the original movie, released in 1993.

Goldblum played Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dern Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Neill Dr. Alan Grant.

Neill last reprised his role in 2001's Jurassic Park III.

Laura Dern and Sam Neill featured in the franchise's third movie in 2001, with Goldblum being the only one of the three to star in 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

For those that don't know, this was a HUGE surprise tonight at @ArcLightCinemas during @Collider's #JurassicWorld event. A fan asked @colintrevorrow if any of the original cast was coming back in JW3 and he was like yes and then introduced @LauraDern to the shocked audience. https://t.co/FLiytKW5P7 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 25, 2019

The film's screenplay will be penned by Emily Carmichael along with Trevorrow, who directed the 2015 reboot. Stephen Spielberg is also returning to executive produce.

The plot details are unknown, but fans can get excited for the release date, set for June 11 2021.