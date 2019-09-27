Bring us your dead!

It seems an odd request when you're trying to inject new life into a venerated historic homestead but at Highwic House, the glorious Gothic mansion once home to the Buckland family, that's what seven artists have done.

An avian inspired place-setting created by Antoinette Ratcliffe. Photo / Alex Burton
Death now permeates nearly every room of the Newmarket house, making it more Gothic than ever. From the parlour, dining room and once-resplendent ballroom, it stalks across hallways and upstairs to the nursery and children's bedrooms. There are dead rats under the dining room chairs, a bird and a butterfly frozen in flight as a place-setting on the dining

