She played one half of the famous Thelma and Louise on a road trip which sees the women shooting dead a man trying to rape Thelma, robbing a convenience store and firing a fuel tanker at a rude truckie.

It was 1991 and signaled a change, a far cry from the Hollywood boys club in which women just played the supportive wife, girlfriend or best friend.

But how far did the film industry come in the following years? Not far enough. In 2004, Geena Davis was inspired to launch the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and study female representation in media after she noticed a lack of female characters in children's shows she watched with her young daughter.

The 66-year-old Oscar winner is leading a host of stars at Auckland's Power of Inclusion summit next week which focuses on the importance of inclusivity, including ethnic minorities and LGBT people. Joanna Mathers reports.

There's a saying in the entertainment world that goes: "If you can see it, you can be it." You can be a Polynesian princess who saves the world. A female freedom fighter, a programmer or an engineer. A transgender superstar; or part of a happy, homosexual family.

It's an aphorism based on quantifiable fact. When CSI premiered in 2000, within five years there was a 50 per cent increase in forensic science graduates in the United States. A disproportionately large percentage of these grads were women.

Why? Because of the increased visibility of females on screen, engaged in the dirty,

