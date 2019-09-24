Actress Jenna Dewan has announced she is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend Steve Kazee.

The 38-year-old shared the news with People magazine in a statement: "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!".

It will be the second child for the Step-Up star, who has a six-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Tatum and Dewan met on the set of 2006 movie Step Up and married in 2009.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum in the 2006 movie Step Up. Photo / Supplied

According to E! News, prior to the public announcement Dewan shared the news with Tatum, and a source said: "he is happy for her and very supportive."

Dewan first made her relationship with the Tony-Award winning actor Kazee public in June this year.

She began dating the 43-year-old in October 2018.

Tatum is currently in a relationship with British pop star Jessie J.