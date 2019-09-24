The latest trailer for Frozen 2 has been released and it hints at dark times for the kingdom of Arendelle.

As it opens, we see Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) as children, in thrall to their father as he tells them a bedtime story.

The new film finds Elsa more in control of her powers. Image / Walt Disney Animation

"Far away, as north as we can go, once stood an enchanted forest," he begins.

"It was a magical place. But something went wrong. Since then, no one can get in or out."

Advertisement

That sequence of chaos in Arendelle alone once again signals that this is gonna have a more serious tone compared to the first movie. #Frozen2 — Pat Eufrasio (@peufrasio76) September 23, 2019

Set three years after the first film in the franchise, Frozen 2 finds Anna once more concerned about her magical power-wielding elder sister.

"Has Elsa seemed weird to you?" she asks Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) as images of Elsa staring off into the distance set the scene for another grand adventure.

'Has Elsa seemed weird to you?' Image / Walt Disney Animation

It seems Elsa's been hearing a 'voice' and — according to the wise troll Grand Pabbie — "the kingdom is not safe".

"Find who is calling to you," he advises Elsa, "they may have answers."

The question is am I gonna be that childless millennial that shows up to watch #Frozen2? Yes. Yes I am. — 𝕁𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕖 𝔻𝕒𝕟𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕤🌈 (@Jolliejackdaw) September 23, 2019

And so, once more Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven the reindeer embark on a journey to save Arendelle and find the origin of the myserious voice.

The wise troll Grand Pabbie has some advice for Elsa. Image / Walt Disney Animation

Of course, Elsa tries to forbid Anna from joining her but, as her sister points out: "Excuse me, I climbed the north mountains, survived a frozen heart and saved you from my ex boyfriend so — you know — I'm coming."

Fans seemed delighted with the new trailer, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts and one going so far as to call the new movie the "the savior of the Action Adventure genre".

OK who let Olaf wander off on his own? That place seems too dangerous for him to be doing that. #Frozen2 — Pat Eufrasio (@peufrasio76) September 23, 2019

Also finding favour online was footage of Elsa feeding snowflakes to an adorable new character: Bruni the salamander, who lives in the Enchanted Forest.

Advertisement

Kristoff, Olaf, Anna and Elsa in a clip from the trailer for Frozen 2. Image / Walt Disney Animation

"Though shy at first, Bruni can't help but be drawn to Elsa's icy magic and enjoys the cool snowflake treats she creates," a Disney press release revealed.

Istg if anything happens to this little guy I might just scream and cry in the theater#Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/fNKDsBsRKM — TrustRae (@original_rae) September 23, 2019

Frozen 2 opens in New Zealand cinemas on November 22.