The latest trailer for Frozen 2 has been released and it hints at dark times for the kingdom of Arendelle.
As it opens, we see Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) as children, in thrall to their father as he tells them a bedtime story.
"Far away, as north as we can go, once stood an enchanted forest," he begins.
"It was a magical place. But something went wrong. Since then, no one can get in or out."
Set three years after the first film in the franchise, Frozen 2 finds Anna once more concerned about her magical power-wielding elder sister.
"Has Elsa seemed weird to you?" she asks Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) as images of Elsa staring off into the distance set the scene for another grand adventure.
It seems Elsa's been hearing a 'voice' and — according to the wise troll Grand Pabbie — "the kingdom is not safe".
"Find who is calling to you," he advises Elsa, "they may have answers."
And so, once more Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven the reindeer embark on a journey to save Arendelle and find the origin of the myserious voice.
Of course, Elsa tries to forbid Anna from joining her but, as her sister points out: "Excuse me, I climbed the north mountains, survived a frozen heart and saved you from my ex boyfriend so — you know — I'm coming."
Fans seemed delighted with the new trailer, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts and one going so far as to call the new movie the "the savior of the Action Adventure genre".
Also finding favour online was footage of Elsa feeding snowflakes to an adorable new character: Bruni the salamander, who lives in the Enchanted Forest.
"Though shy at first, Bruni can't help but be drawn to Elsa's icy magic and enjoys the cool snowflake treats she creates," a Disney press release revealed.
Frozen 2 opens in New Zealand cinemas on November 22.