Despite some anecdotal reports of a well-oiled crowd filling and then spilling out of Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night, police made no arrests and only 17 people were ejected from the Fleetwood Mac show for drunkenness.

Dunedin Venues marketing manager Kim Barnes yesterday confirmed the 17 evictions - all for alcohol - from the well-attended event.

"We were thrilled with the crowd's behaviour, given that we had nearly 30,000 people there," she said.

A liquor ban was imposed around the stadium when Fleetwood Mac returned to Dunedin at the weekend, after police faced problems when Six60 performed earlier this year.

Advertisement

People were warned those who showed up to the concert intoxicated - a previously common occurrence - would be refused entry by stadium security.

Yesterday, alcohol harm prevention officer Sergeant Ian Paulin, of Dunedin, said the level of intoxication at the event was "nothing outside of what has been seen in the past at large events of that nature".

Police were watching bar staff and no intoxicated patrons were seen being served at the event.

"There were people that had become intoxicated that were being removed by security," he said.

"That's exactly what we expect to see: for security - that's their job - to monitor intoxication and remove people who have drunk too much.

"From a police side, we made no arrests - that was pleasing," he said.

In Dunedin on Saturday night there was one arrest, but it was not for intoxication.

Paulin could not say whether the person arrested had attended the concert.

Advertisement

Several concert-goers told Otago Daily Times reporters there were intoxicated people inside the venue and those who were obviously drunk as they exited.

Dave Edwards, of Invercargill, wrote to the ODT after his night out in Dunedin was "ruined" by intoxicated patrons.

"Thanks a bunch for ruining our rare night out," he said.