Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage praised Hollywood's diversity when accepting his Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmy today.

But at one point during his speech, the audio was cut, leaving viewers to speculate on the offending word.

According to Variety, he had uttered the word "motherf***ing", before adding "Hey, it's over, I don't care," to giggles from the audience.

The F-bomb was dropped while the actor sung the praises of showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

Advertisement

After counting himself fortunate to be "a member of a community that is nothing but all about tolerance and diversity", Dinklage called the pair brilliant, talented and, though it was bleeped out, the "funniest motherf***ng people" he's "ever been lucky enough to work with".

See his full speech below.

well done Peter Dinklage 🙌🏼

4th Emmy win for Supporting Actor playing Tyrion Lannister



full acceptance speech#Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/qb824BLBX7 — Emmy for Emilia (@purple_dwagon) September 23, 2019

Later in the night, Game of Thrones took home the night's final award for Best Drama Series, a winning end to the hugely popular HBO hit's eight seasons on air.

Elsewhere in the evening, Fleabag, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel and Ozark were among the big winners, with Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge appearing stunned as the cult British series won Best Comedy, Best Writing and she won Best Actress in a Comedy.