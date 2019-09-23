Newshub host Samantha Hayes has announced the arrival of her baby boy, Marlow River Blaauw.

Marlow was born on September 19 but Hayes said on Instagram the news was "so good" they had to keep it to themselves for a while.

"News so good we had to keep it to ourselves for a while," she wrote on Instagram.

"Marlow River Blaauw was born at 8.38pm on 19.09.19 weighing 3.38kg (7.5 pounds). He's a determined, snuffly, beautiful wee boy & we love him to pieces.

"Huge thanks to the team who got him here safely & who have looked after us since."

The Newshub presenter and Dancing With the Stars winner announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in May.

"Super excited to finally break the news that Jay & I are having a baby!" she wrote at the time.

"We've been keeping it under wraps but the bump has now well and truly popped. Can't wait to meet our little one in spring."