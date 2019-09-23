An eye-roll caught on camera when RuPaul was accepting an Emmy has fans speculating over a feud between Billy Porter and the Drag Race host.

RuPaul won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Program, and during his acceptance speech, the camera rested on the gleeful face of Taraji P.Henson - before panning to a split-second stonefaced look from Billy Porter.

"We are so proud of this show, and we are so happy for all the gorgeous kids who come on the show and how fabulous they are. Thanks to the academy for voting for us," RuPaul said in his acceptance speech.

The reality show host then urged fans to register to vote.

The show exploits Black/PoC queens and ball culture but it’s just a sea of white people getting the awards — j (@arudave) September 23, 2019

The possible eye roll could have something to do with RuPaul's past transphobic comments, reports Meaww.

The TV host once said he wouldn't allow women and transgender women to compete on his show, and tweeted "you can take performance-enhancing drugs and still be an athlete, just not in the Olympics."

Fans allege the show appropriates ballroom culture and drag queens who are person's of colour - all the more reason for the American Broadway performer's eye-roll.

The extent of the rift will remain to be seen, however, with a report by Meaww suggesting Porter will be joining RuPaul's Drag Race in the UK as a judge.

However, last week Porter told Bang! Showbiz that himself and RuPaul have been friends "for years" but he hasn't found the time in his schedule to make it happen.