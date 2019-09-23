It's the first hostless Emmys and viewers aren't loving the new format.

The awards ceremony opened with a voiceover announcing that there would be a host after all: Homer Simpson. His night was over as quickly as it started however, when he was smashed by an animated grand piano.

Anthony Anderson of Black-ish then took over, staging a search for the right person to deliver present a montage on the power of television. He found Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston, who did the honours.

So far, so good. But when Nick Cannon and Ken Jeong took to the stage shortly afterwards to film a TikTok video on stage, the international audience issued a collective groan.

That sound you hear is millions of teens simultaneously deleting TikTok from their phones. #emmys #Emmys2019 — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) September 23, 2019

TikTok, which was the world's fourth most downloaded app last year, allows users to share short videos, but the effort to connect with the youth backfired on just about every level and started a stream of sarcasm and outright criticism on Twitter.

ken jeong making a tik tok during the emmy’s will forever be iconic — iana (@iaaannnaaaa) September 23, 2019

they’re really doing a tiktok sketch on the emmys......... darkest timeline........ literally the darkest timeline — meagan (@gwenstacys) September 23, 2019

they’re really making a tiktok at the emmys entertainment is dead — yalitza apariciosus (@dunevillenuve) September 23, 2019

Get on with the awards, these filler bits are awful. #Emmys — Julie Stoddart (@JulieStoddart) September 23, 2019

Viewers were also quick to criticise the hostless format, saying it made the event drag, the jokes were dreadful and the voiceover was unnecessary.

I love seeing the people on #Emmys , but who writes this?#Emmys2019 — ScannerDrome (@ScannerDromeMag) September 23, 2019

This is already the worst Emmys I've ever watched. Not even close. — Laura (@Punctuarian) September 23, 2019

This #Emmys2019 show is absolutely painful. How is it dragging on when there's no host?? The jokes blow. And the voiceover comments as winners walk to the stage undermine the whole point of the night. — Kyle Ailinger (@KAilinger) September 23, 2019

- additional reporting from AP