SUCCESSION (Neon)

Season two sees the dysfunctional Roy family still struggling to regain control of their New York-based international media empire, with ageing patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) refusing to step aside as the head of Waystar Royco. Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), Logan's eldest son from his second marriage, remains the heir apparent but needs to make amends with his father following his failed takeover attempt. Logan remains distrustful of those closest to him and tries to uncover a betrayer among his family and employees, while he also receives some stark advice from his banker. Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) continues to angle to improve his standing in the company, while his wife, Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), tries to determine her father's plans regarding his successor. Laced with dark humour, this drama is based on real-life international media moguls such as Rupert Murdoch, Robert Maxwell and William Randolph Hearst. New episode available each Monday.

UNBELIEVABLE (Netflix)



When teenager Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever) files a police report claiming she's been sexually assaulted by an intruder in her home, she finds herself continually let down when the investigating detectives, and those closest to her, come to doubt the truth of her story. Meanwhile, two female detectives from neighbouring districts in Colorado (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) connect the dots with the sexual assault cases they're working on and join forces to hunt a man they believe is a serial rapist. Unbelievable is inspired by the real events in The Marshall Project and Pulitzer Prize-winning 2015 article An Unbelievable Story of Rape, and the 2016 podcast Anatomy of Doubt. Streaming now.

I'M STILL HERE (TVNZ OnDemand)



This 2010 faux-documentary provides a fictional account of Joaquin Phoenix's life from the shock announcement of his retirement from acting in 2008, through his transition into a career as an aspiring hip-hop artist. While filmed by friend and brother-in-law Casey Affleck, Phoenix remained in character during public appearances, convincing many that he was genuinely hoping to establish himself as a rapper. He even approaches Sean Diddy Combs hoping he will produce his record. A bizarre appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman left many convinced Phoenix was committing career suicide. Upon release, critics were divided as to whether to class the film as a documentary or performance art. Streaming now.

BELOW THE SURFACE (Lightbox)



The second season of this Danish drama-thriller series begins with a woman putting her life at risk after revealing evidence of Danish soldiers being killed while fighting Isis in Syria, despite there being no official acknowledgment of their involvement. She is later kidnapped, but former police Terror Task Force chief Philip Norgaard (Johannes Lassen), is the only person who believes that she really is in danger. The first season centred around 15 passengers aboard a Danish metro train being taken hostage by three heavily armed men, with Norgaard tasked with saving the hostages with help from members of his elite team. Both seasons available now.