A year longer and a year better proved to be the winning edge for unusually talented teenaged Taradale classical guitarist Jacob Pope as he won the 36th Hawke's Bay Young Musician of the Year title in Napier on Friday night.

The 18-year-old Taradale High School pupil, a student of veteran Hawke's Bay guitar tutor and performer Dave Boston, was runner-up last year and became the first guitarist to win the award since 2014.

He was also Boston's 4th winner of the award, the two others having been back-to-back in 1996 and 1997.

Guitarist between two pianists, from left Bede Powell, guitarist and winner Jacob Pope, and Oliver Clayton. PHOTO/SUPPLIED.

It was the second big success for Boston students in a week, after the national Smokfree Rockquest success of Havelock North High School band Arlo Mac, including guitarist Ben Bush.

Moving from Auckland four years ago, Pope had an interest in guitar from younger days watching his grandfather, but came to Boston more interested in heavy metal and other modern forms, and he couldn't read music, the tutor said.

But there was a unique talent and Biston said: "I've just steered him in a few different directions. He's not just a good soloist, he's a good all-round musician.""

Pope, who was on Sunday at work in a supermarket, is also in a jazz group at the school, and plays rock and pop, as well as classical.

Up against three pianists, a flautist and an organist, he claimed $2000 in prizes, including $500 as top instrumentalist, repeating his success of 2018 when he was runner-up overall to pianist and fellow Taradale High pupil Ethan Young.

Pianists were again the toughest of opposition on Friday. Second place went to Bede Powell, of St John's College, Hastings, and third to Oliver Clayton, of Lindisfarne College, also in Hastings.

Registered Music Teachers Hawke's Bay branch chairperson Mary McHattie was particularly impressed with the winning performance, which she believes was a performance of rare classical quality for a teenager, and one who had started learning just 5 years ago.

"He was the consummate performer, he owned the stage and it was absolutely amazing. He plays the guitar in every way possible way," she said.

The final was held at two venues, using first the organ at Cathedral before the remaining performances at the MTG.

The competition is for music students aged 15-21 years, and at least two of the six finalists are considered likely to be able to enter the competition again in 2020.