Taika Waititi posted footage of himself destroying the Knives Out set while "trying to give Chris Evans a cuddle".

The video is a throwback from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2019, which took place earlier this month and which Waititi attended to promote his upcoming movie JoJo Rabbit.

"I destroyed the #KnivesOutMovie interview set trying to give #ChrisEvans a cuddle. I wasn't even drunk.ish," he wrote in the caption for the video.

The video shows Waititi approaching Chris Evans for a hug — and destroying the set in the process.

"Highlight of the weekend. Maybe the entire year," Evans said in response to the clip.