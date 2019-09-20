Friends fans feeling nostalgic about the show's 25th anniversary have been treated to a photo of Cole Sprouse sitting on the series' iconic Central Perk couch.

Today, the official Friends Twitter account shared a photo of the actor, who starred as Ben, paying tribute to the beloved sitcom.

The photo shows the Riverdale star sitting on the Central Perk couch, reuniting with Joey's stuffed penguin, Hugsy.

It was captioned "The One Where Ben Grew Up," which is reminiscent of what Friends episodes were called.

Sprouse was featured in seven episodes of Friends from 2000-2002 as Ross's son Ben Geller.

The child actor disappeared from the show without much of an explanation in its later seasons, but his career continued to soar in Hollywood with being a core character for TV shows The Suite Life on Deck and Riverdale.

Friends fans in the US have a chance to pose for a similar photo as the couch tour hits many cities across the country.