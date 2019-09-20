Nature lovers will want to dive into this show. The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) has teamed up with the BBC to present Blue Planet II Live in Concert next year.

The show is described as a live adaptation of the TV show and will project breathtaking footage from the BAFTA Award winning series onto a big screen which will be accompanied by live music from the APO. They'll be performing music written for the series by the likes of Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and David Fleming.

The concert will also have a narrator. This special guest will be revealed at a later date.

Concert-goers will be able to wonder at the stunning underwater visuals from the show while enjoying the sublime music of the orchestra, in what they're promising will be, "a fantastical journey from icy polar seas to pulsating coral reefs, from the luminous deep sea to enormous kelp forests: an epic experience that you will never forget."

The show is on Wednesday, 22 July at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, 25 September.