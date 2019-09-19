ZM's Friday Jams Live festival has just announced that two heavyweight acts have joined their already hefty line-up.

Previously teased as mystery acts, it has just been revealed that R&B star Brandy will perform, joining a superstar roster that includes the Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent and Janet Jackson.



Brandy's sultry R&B has proved seductive to Kiwi audiences over the years, with New Zealanders swooning to her gold and platinum selling No.1 hits like The Boy is Mine, Have You Ever and Never Say Never.

Also ready to rock, ready to roll, ready to go and ready to flow is the Crusader himself, Scribe. There's not many dudes you know who got the skills to go and rock a show like him so his set will be one not to be missed. Scribe exploded onto the scene in 2003, becoming the face of NZ hiphop with his monster 5x platinum selling single Stand Up, which spent 12 weeks holding onto the No.1 spot. Not Many quickly followed and was so popular its chorus transcended from song to join the Kiwi lexicon.

The lineup also features Keri Hilson, Jason Dereulo, Sisquo, Savage and J-Kwon with Fatman Scoop hosting.

ZM's Friday Jams Live is at Western Springs Stadium on Sunday, 17 November and tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.