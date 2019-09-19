Controversial Married at First Sight contestant Davina Rankin is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jaxon Manuel.

The baby is due in November and Davina's nesting instinct seems to have kicked in nicely.

The reality TV star has shared pictures of her stunning neutral nursery on social media.

Photo / Instagram

"I've had so many of you wanting to see in detail what our little Miss's nursery looks like so I thought I'd upload a few pics and tag where I've got everything from so you can shop for yourself," she wrote on Instagram.

Photo / Instagram

Photo / Instagram

Photo / Instagram

"I did want to keep it super minimal and not too cluttered or over done," she added.

For her baby's nursery, Davina chose neutral hues with rattan chairs and a moose head on the wall, along with a Moroccan mirror.

She's nowhere near finished with the decor and says the couple will be ripping out the walls and the room will be one of the first to be renovated.

"We will eventually be ripping out the walls and putting VJ panelling throughout the whole house, so for now I'm just limiting the amount of stuff we have in there as bubba's room will be one of the first we renovate," she wrote.

Davina doesn't actually know for sure that she is having a girl but says she feels she is and is referring to the baby as "she".

"I already have a name for her, and I'm calling it a her," she said.

Howeve, she thinks the sonographer, who is also Jax's sister, gave away that it's actually a little boy.

"I would just a love a little girl, dressing her up as me," she says. "Either way I will be so excited."

"I'm really happy… I feel bringing a baby into the world is the next step for us."