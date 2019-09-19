A massage therapist who sued actor Kevin Spacey has died, according to court records.

The therapist who filed his suit anonymously under John Doe alleged the 60-year-old actor assaulted him during a massage session in Malibu three years ago.

On Tuesday Spacey's lawyers filed a notice of statement noting the plaintiff's death, Page Six reports.

The lawyer for the massage therapist, who confirmed his death criticised the timing of Spacey's legal team for filing the notice.

"While there is no court deadline for filing a party's death notice, filing triggers a 90-day countdown. That means that unless the estate is substituted in the party's place, the court may dismiss the case," said attorney Genie Harrison in a Page Six article.

The circumstances of the death were not revealed by Harrison.

The massage therapist had alleged Spacey guided the masseur's hand and guided it to his private parts, and was asked to perform a sex act.

More than a dozen men have accused The House of Cards actor of sexual misconduct.

Earlier this month The Telegraph reported Spacey performed in public at a poetry reading for the first time since 2017 charges were dropped against him involving an 18-year-old Massachusetts man.