Tom Augustine reviews the weekend in film.

There's no doubt that a lot of eyes will be closely observing the box-office performance of Ad Astra (dir. James Gray, Rated M) as it opens this weekend. The Brad Pitt-starring space odyssey is that rare beast in the modern cineplex - an adult, original drama working at a blockbuster budget while still resolutely retaining a director's vision. Apart from a few really big names - your Scorseses, Tarantinos or Nolans - common thinking seems to be that these kinds of films aren't profitable anymore without some sort of pre-established intellectual property attached.

