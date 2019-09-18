Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter has taken out a restraining order against his troubled brother Aaron after he made death threats against his pregnant wife.

Nick took to Twitter to shares the news with fans, writing: "After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today."

"In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family."

The statement continued: "We love our brother and truly hopes he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

Advertisement

Aaron responded on Twitter saying: "So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol."

He also wrote: "Take care. Nick Carter we're done for life."

Aaron Carter has raised concerns with his recent behaviour. Photo / Getty

Aaron continued with a series of tweets, accusing his older brother of raping underage girls and writing: "Restraining order says stay 100 feet away, it's been thousands of miles for years. Using the court system to shake me down. Worked on some girls but won't work on me."

Restraining order says stay 100 feet away

It’s been thousands of miles for years

Using the court system to shake me down

Worked on some girls but won’t work on me

Good night all — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

The Backstreet Boys will play Auckland's Spark Arena on May 16.

It's part of the Australasian leg of their DNA World Tour and will continue in Brisbane Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Hits likely to feature include I Want It That Way, Everybody (Backstreet's Back) and As Long As You Love Me, alongside songs from DNA, their 10th studio album.

The Billboard No 1 release features Grammy-nominated single Don't Go Breaking My Heart.

"That's what I love about the DNA album," says Kevin Richardson. "We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It's our DNA. We're really proud of that."

Advertisement

The tour - which has already been through Europe and the US, follows the band's 14-month Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life residency in Las Vegas, which ended in April after 80 shows.

"Vegas was amazing and the UK, European and US dates have been an absolute party," says Howie D. "Now it's time for us to visit our fans all over the world."

Tickets are on sale on September 23.