Think of it this way: can you imagine what it would have been like if there'd been a New Zealander on Whose Line Is It Anyway? You can't, because that would have been literally unimaginable but try to imagine anyway.

Now, look at the cast of the new series of Taskmaster. Shed a single, patriotic tear and softly but tunefully hum the national anthem: that's Rose Matafeo, New Zealander, representing us on the world comedy stage alongside the likes of David Baddiel from 2018's biggest tune, Three Lions (Football's Coming Home) and Jo Brand off The Graham Norton Show.

In

