Fresh from her star turn in Taika Waititi's award-winning Jojo Rabbit, up and coming New Zealand actor Thomasin McKenzie has been cast in drama The Justice of Bunny King.

McKenzie broke out in last year's powerful drama Leave No Trace and has since secured turns in the aforementioned Jojo Rabbit and The History of the Kelly Gang. Both films screened last week at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In a strange twist, McKenzie's Kelly Gang co-star Essie Davis, star of horror The Babadook, was also announced as joining the cast of The Justice of Bunny King.

Essie Davis. Photo: Rachell Smith

The drama, which is described as being 'a triumph over adversity tale about women fighting their way back from the bottom of society' will be shooting in New Zealand. Davis plays Bunny King, a sharp-tongued windscreen washer who is constantly letting her mouth get her into trouble. She finds purpose in her life after taking her niece under her wing, played by McKenzie.

Advertisement

"I'm so excited to be playing Bunny King; she's a fighter with a heart of gold who will never give up on her kids or her niece in spite of the whole world's injustice," Davis said in a statement.

The movie does not yet have a release date.