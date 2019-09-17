Making fun of their teachers saw a South Auckland school barbershop quartet take out top prize at this year's Stand Up, Stand Out competition. Aorere College's What the Fourth won the group's vocal section of the annual event, with entertaining observations about some of their teachers.

South Auckland schools dominated the winners' circle of the annual event, which gives young performers the chance to take the first steps down the path toward an entertaining career.

What the Fourth members were also part of the band Pocket-8 who came runners-up to Tangaroa College's C6 in the best band category while singer Andrew Faiai, competed in the solo instrumental category. This was won by Risnm Tangianau, the first ever competitor from a private training establishment, who stole the show playing guitar, drums and a loop pedal.

The winners were:

Group vocals: What the Fourth – Aorere College

Solo instrumental: Risnm Tangianau – Quality Education Services

Solo vocal: Sione Tahavalu – De La Salle College

Dance: Careless Whispers – Marcellin College

Bands: C6 – Tangaroa College

Runners up:

Group vocals: Avondale College Gospel – Choir Avondale College

Solo instrumental: Joeta Fuimaono – Pacific Advanced Secondary School

Solo vocal: Silika Isaia – Papatoetoe High School

Dance: Chapter.63 – Aorere College

Bands: Pocket-8 – Aorere College