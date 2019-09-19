If you've seen the trailer for Good Boys you've probably guessed this is a film about tween boys which should not be seen by tween boys - unless you enjoy answering awkward questions about sex toys, porn and drugs.

If the R13 rating isn't clear enough, consider this film is from the producers of Sausage Party and Superbad (Seth Rogen and crew) and is directed by the writer of Bad Teacher (Gene Stupnitsky). Good Boys is irreverent, crude, with its laughs based on the naivety of three boys - it's Superbad for tweens.

It takes time to warm to the abrasive young lads, Max (Jacob Tremblay), Lucas (Keith L. Williams) and Thor (Brady Noon); they swear, talk nonsense and deal with younger sisters by screaming "Mum". Sound familiar?

Their plan to find out how to kiss girls goes wrong when their drone is held ransom by neighbouring teenage girls. The boys ditch school, steal beer, run across a motorway and visit a frat house to buy drugs in their efforts to replace Max's dad's drone and avoid getting into trouble with their parents.

Advertisement

As we get pulled along on the boys' adventures and their antics get crazier, the story gets funnier. But we also get to know them and gradually they transform from sweary douchebags into actually pretty sweet, switched-on tweens, who can still have a good cry when needed.

Good Boys works because the boys hold it together with excellent chemistry and honest friendships; managing to romp through the R-rated stuff to leave us with a surprisingly emotional ending.

Cast:

Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon

Director:

Gene Stupnitsky

Running Time:

99 mins

Advertisement

Rating:

R13 (Frequent offensive language, sexual material & drug use)

Verdict:

Crude gags get repetitive, but it's saved by a sweet ending.