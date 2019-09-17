Could there be a more perfect pairing of piano trios than Schubert's second and Ravel's only contributions to the genre? These were the musical pillars in a superlative evening of chamber music from violinist Viktoria Mullova, cellist Matthew Barley and pianist Stephen De Pledge.

Both works are deceptively easy on the ear; Schubert with an unending stream of tunefulness, Ravel with evanescent yet clear-edged textures. However, something altogether deeper lies beneath the one's melodic innocence and the other's chic elegance: a bittersweet poignancy reminding us that Schubert was mortally ill at the time and Ravel, in 1914, finished his work

