Dog the Bounty Hunter has been rushed to hospital over the weekend (local time) due to a heart emergency, according to TMZ.

Duane "Dog" Chapman, 66, the TV star whose wife Beth Chapman died from cancer three months ago, was taken to a Colorado hospital after he felt chest pains.

Sources told TMZ that he had suffered a possible heart attack, but doctors are performing tests to know the precise nature of the problem.

They also trying to determine if he will need corrective surgery.

"I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes - keep 'em coming," a representative of Chapman said.

His 51-year-old wife died in late June.

Beth Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017 after getting a nagging cough checked out. A tumour was removed and she was declared cancer-free. But in November 2018, she was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

"This is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain," Duane Chapman posted on Twitter early Wednesday. "Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Beth Chapman had lived in Honolulu since 1989. In 2006, she and Duane Chapman, the self-proclaimed world's best bounty hunter, married during a sunset ceremony at a Big Island resort after being together for 16 years.

"I've already been cuffed and shackled by Beth anyway," he told the Associated Press at the time.

The wedding took place two days after the death of Duane Chapman's 23-year-old daughter, Barbara Katy Chapman, who died in a car crash near her home in Fairbanks, Alaska. The couple decided to go forward with the wedding to celebrate her life.

The wedding was featured in an episode of the A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which followed the duo's exploits in apprehending people who have avoided arrest warrants.

In 2007, Hawaii lawmakers honoured the crime-fighting couple for their work capturing criminals and giving them hope for a better way of life.

"It's kind of extraordinary to be called a crime fighter," Beth Chapman said at the time. "I'll have to go home and get my Wonder Woman outfit."

Duane Chapman gained fame after he nabbed serial rapist and Max Factor heir Andrew Luster in Mexico in 2003.

Dog the Bounty Hunter was cancelled in 2012. They later starred in Country Music Television's Dog & Beth: On the Hunt.

- additional reporting AP