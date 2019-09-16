Cara Delevingne has revealed disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein told the star she wouldn't make it in the industry as a gay woman.

The actress and model told Net-A-Porter her openness about her fluid sexuality attracted comments from Weinstein.

"One of the first things Harvey Weinstein ever said to me was, 'You will never make it in this industry as a gay woman - get a beard."

In 2017, the 27-year-old released a lengthy statement detailing Weinstein's sexual advances against her.

She alleged he called her and asked if she had slept with any of the women she was seen with on social media and warned her if she decided to be openly gay she would never get a role of a straight woman in Hollywood.

Fellow actress Kristen Stewart said she also received similar advice and was told she shouldn't hold her girlfriend's hand in public if she wanted to land a role in a Marvel movie.

Delevingne also alleged he invited her to his hotel room and tried to get her to kiss another actress in front of him.

"I just thought: this is insane," she said.

Delevingne stars alongside Orlando Bloom in the newly released Amazon Prime show Carnival Row, and refused to let Weinstein's comments impact her career.

She has been dating actress Ashley Benson for over a year now, the pair reportedly tied the knot in an Elvis themed chapel in Vegas earlier this month.

She confessed to Net-A-Porter "I'd never truly let anyone in before, for fear of them leaving,".

"She's [Benson] the first person that has said: 'You can't push me away. I'm going to be nice to you, I love you."