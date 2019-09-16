What a difference a haircut makes.
Stranger Things star Joe Keery — whose impeccably coiffured hair is beloved by many of the show's fans — stepped out on a red carpet last week with a new do so drastic, many fans didn't actually realise who they were looking at.
Keery fans would be familiar with the actor's famous coiffered locks after three seasons of Netflix's hit sci-fi series:
But last week Keery appeared at a Chanel dinner in Los Angeles with an entirely different do.
As you can imagine, fans have a lot of feelings about the 27-year-old actor's "beautiful hair" being replaced with this new bangs 'n bowl cut look.
Look … at least it'll grow back, right?