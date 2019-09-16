What a difference a haircut makes.

Stranger Things star Joe Keery — whose impeccably coiffured hair is beloved by many of the show's fans — stepped out on a red carpet last week with a new do so drastic, many fans didn't actually realise who they were looking at.

Keery fans would be familiar with the actor's famous coiffered locks after three seasons of Netflix's hit sci-fi series:

in memoriam: joe keery's immaculate hair

[2015-2019] pic.twitter.com/vvr8tt2MNw — tash dodich (@tash_dodich) September 14, 2019

But last week Keery appeared at a Chanel dinner in Los Angeles with an entirely different do.

As you can imagine, fans have a lot of feelings about the 27-year-old actor's "beautiful hair" being replaced with this new bangs 'n bowl cut look.

Keery at the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Gabrielle Chanel Essence With Margot Robbie - and a new haircut. Photo / Getty Images

✨in loving memory of joe keery ✨



he ain't dead but his hair is pic.twitter.com/r5f7s4TfjJ — Mena (@awkmen) September 13, 2019

who is responsible for joe keery’s haircut 💀 pic.twitter.com/N8iJdY16ND — 🥀 (@avengermemes) September 13, 2019

i knew joe keery’s new haircut reminded me of something pic.twitter.com/iLFyxyYtZ2 — norm’s manon (fan account) (@reedushiddles) September 13, 2019

Let's take a moment of silence to remember Joe Keery. He was an absolute shining star ultimate hair goals. He will forever remain in our hearts. RIP mullet man pic.twitter.com/ETzwx48BzM — Broccoli Boy Returns (@katvaleska) September 13, 2019

I love joe keery but it had to be said pic.twitter.com/zf267Pifsu — xoxo gothicc girl (@tired_and_dead) September 13, 2019

Look … at least it'll grow back, right?