Festival favourites Shapeshifter has been announced as the headline act for the Joes Farm New Years festival at the Coromandel.

Shapeshifter, consisting of PDigsss on vocals, Sam Trevethick on guitar and synths, Dan McGruer, Nick Robinson on bass and Darren Mathiassen on drums will see in the New Year at Joes Farm.

The performance promises a stadium-sized sound of drum 'n' bass, jazz, rock, funk and electronica from the band, who are known for their multi-sensory live set.

The party kicks off at Joes Farm, Coromandel on New Years Eve, and Shapeshifter will perform alongside Sachi, JessB, The Upbeats, Tiki Taane and Sunshine Sound System.

Comprising of childhood friends and collaborators Nick Chrisp and Will Thomas, Sachi has made their mark and become a staple on the electronic music scene. The New Years' performance follows an extensive tour for the duo across Australasia and North America.

Hip hop star JessB has racked up millions of streams on Spotify since releasing her debut EP Bloom this year, and is set to deliver a polished live set.

Adding to the stacked line up of electronic music are The Upbeats, who are known for their drum 'n' bass sounds and their 170bpm bass music.

The'King of the Dubs', New Zealand favourite and certain crowdpleaser Tiki Taane levels out the bill, alongside Queenstown DJ's supergroup Sunshine Sound System.

Tickets are available from 10am Monday September 23 from joesfarm.co.nz.