Aussie rock legends AC/DC have been celebrated in the Cook Islands with commemorative coins released to honour two of the band's classic albums.

The South Pacific nation released the silver coins paying homage to For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) and The Razors Edge.

The band's ninth studio album, For Those About To Rock (We Salute You), released in 1981, is honoured on a two dollar coin, while 1990's The Razors Edge is marked on a $10 coin. The flip side of each features a the image of Queen Elizabeth II.

Image of the $10 coin honouring AC/DC's 1990 album The Razors Edge. Photo / Supplied.

Image of the $2 coin honouring AC/DC's 1981 album For Those About To Rock (We Salute You). Photo / Supplied.

The coins are the latest in a series released by Liechtenstein's CIT Coin Invest AG.

Advertisement

The company's official coin descriptions follow below:

For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) two dollar coin:



Country: Cook Islands

Year: 2019

Face Value: 2 Dollars

Metal: Silver .999

Weight: 1/2 oz

Size: 38.61 mm

Quality: Black Proof

Mintage: 5000

"The latest release of this successful collection is dedicated to another million selling album (No 1 in US) from these hard rock icons. With the release of this hit record the band went on tour for more than one year. Still today, the title song is always the last song of an AC/DC concert with firing cannons on stage. For those about to rock is also a variation of the phrase "We who are about to die, salute you", which is how ancient gladiators greeted their emperor when entering the arena. Angus Young got the idea for the title of the song after reading a book about the ancient gladiator games. This ½ oz silver coin showcases historic cannon and has a diameter of 38.61 mm with a striking proof finish."

The Razors Edge $10 coin:



Country: Cook Islands

Year: 2019

Face Value: 10 Dollars

Metal: Silver .999

Weight: 2 oz

Size: 38.61 mm

Quality: Black Proof

Mintage: 999

"Everybody knows the beginning guitar riff of Thunderstruck which is probably the most successful song of this 1990 released album. With Razors Edge, AC/DC celebrated a phenomenal comeback with 5 million sold units just in US alone! Just like the album, the latest piece of the series is a huge hit! Why?

Check out the proof finish that is expertly colored in just the right spots and a mind blowing high relief based on our smartminting© technology is a modern 3D version of the original album cover. This 2 oz Razors Edge coin is on the cutting edge of minting technology!"