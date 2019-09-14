The Mary Poppins Musical will be flying back into Auckland next year.

Tickets for the much-anticipated show go on sale next week.

Shaan Kloet, who will play the lead role, got into character last week during a spectacular photo shoot on Devonport's North Head, with Auckland's CBD in the background.

The show will be at the Bruce Mason Theatre for only two and a half weeks in April 1–18, with no possible extensions.

Advertisement

The production, brought to the city by the producers of the upcoming Les Miserables as well as Evita, Sister Act, Mamma Mia! and Phantom of the Opera, promises not only fun and fantasy but also that all-important ingredient: flight.

There will be dance numbers along with talking animals and dancing trees as well as the famous Poppins tunes including A Spoonful of Sugar, Let's Go Fly a Kite and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

The production was last in Auckland in 2012, breaking an eight-year box office record, with New Zealand critics describing the production as "practically perfect", "amazing" and "magic".