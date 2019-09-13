Not many musicians can claim to have sawed the leg off a man. But Miss June's vocalist, guitarist and newly qualified doctor Annabell Liddell can.

The only thing punker than that gruesome tale is Miss June's music. They've been winning fans worldwide with their ferociously catchy, brutally and emotionally raw music since bursting onto the scene with the rallying Matriarchy and the twitchy Anxiety on Repeat back in 2015.

They've kept fans waiting a long time for their debut album, but now, Bad Luck Party is finally out.

So why did it take so long? What was the hold up? Why did she saw a man leg's off? We had so many questions to ask so Hauraki's Angelina Grey invited the group to appear on Locals Only and perform two songs of their brill new record and to give us all the answers to our pressing questions.

All of which you can watch right here.

Locals Only: Miss June - Best Girl.