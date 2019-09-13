Singer and broadcaster Anika Moa has finally landed what she's calling her first real job.

From Monday September 30, Moa will co-host The Hits Drive radio show alongside current hosts Stacey Morrison and Mike Puru.

"I'm looking forward to finally making a decent regular living instead of just being a bum musician, bum TV entertainer, model and all those other things I do in my spare time," said the 39-year-old, adding it will be the hardest she has worked in her life, "ever".

The Auckland-born, Christchurch-raised Moa's quirky and fearless humour has made her a popular radio and TV personality.

She's hosted her own chat show on Maori TV, guest-hosted TVNZ One's flagship current affairs show Seven Sharp and starred in an interview-based web series, also for TVNZ.

She's also been a regular voice on The Hits Drive, appearing as a studio guest twice a week for several weeks.

The news was announced by Morrison and Puru on air this afternoon.

Morrison had encouraging words for the newest member of the team, saying, "this is a jandal you can handle".

Puru added: "Anika brings a bit of an edge, a lot of unpredictability and a ton of fun. She always says what she thinks, which is one of the reasons why Kiwis love her. Stace and I never really know what's happening when Anika is on."

Anika Moa has made a string of albums, including two for children. Photo / Michael Craig

The Hits content director Todd Campbell said: "What we have brought together here is three incredibly talented people prepared to share their lives, have a laugh at themselves with their audiences and have a blast."

Moa has released multiple "grown-up" country-pop- rock albums, two compilations of songs for children and a record with Boh Runga and Hollie Smith.

