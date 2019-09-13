How does Elisabeth Moss match up to the trailblazing women she's played? Chrissy Iley meets the actor to talk religion, love and female empowerment

Before she was Peggy Olson, the trailblazing secretary who makes it all the way to chief copywriter in Mad Men — and long before she became Offred, the subversive insider in The Handmaid's Tale — Elisabeth Moss' breakout role was in The West Wing. Aged 17, she played Zoey, the President's non-conformist daughter. There has to be something special about a woman who has held fiery female roles in not just one but three era-defining series

