Max Key's travels around the world have come to an abrupt halt with him being hospitalised in Croatia.

The son of former Prime Minister Sir John Key posted to Facebook that he has been in hospital in Split, Croatia, fighting a "gnarly stomach bug".

"Travelling and holidays don't always go to plan," he wrote on Facebook.

"Ended up in hospital with a gnarly stomach bug! Had to get a gastroscope which was the worst thing I've ever had hahah, but still smiling and happy to be alive," he added.

Max Key left New Zealand on March 31 to embark on what he called "the adventure of a lifetime".

At the time, he said he was looking forward to "getting away from the pressure" he felt in New Zealand.

He's been documenting his world travels on social media, having posted numerous photos from different locations in America and then Europe.