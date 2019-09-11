Hollywood star Anna Faris has revealed that she was once banned from New Zealand for bad mouthing the country on an American talk show.

Speaking to Justin Long on his podcast Life is Short she said that her banning happened in 2010, shortly after she finished filming the kids movie Yogi Bear here.

"I got a letter from the Minister of Tourism of New Zealand that I was no longer welcome in their country."

If her claim and timeline is correct then that means that it was ex-Prime Minister John Key who sent the letter banning Faris. As well as being PM, Key was also Minister of Tourism from 2008 until his resignation in 2016.

Key, who was famously relaxed about many issues, seems to have been wound up by comments Faris' made on a chat show about being vocally abused by two carloads of Kiwis after a rock concert.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key

"Did I ever tell you about how I got kicked out of New Zealand?" Faris asked Long during their chat. "I didn't get kicked out, that sounds so dramatic."

She then said that she was walking home after a Queens of the Stone Age concert when she was catcalled.

"I was walking back and, this should not be an important detail, but I feel like the societal pressure to make this a detail, I was wearing jeans and a T-shirt and a backpack. And this car drives by and these dudes yell out like, 'Show us your tits!' But in a New Zealand accent."

She said that "felt a little random" until a second car sped past her shouting, "we wanna f*** your p***y."

"Anyway, I recounted this story, because it was the only one I had, on The George Lopez Show," she said. "And then I got a letter from the Minister of Tourism of New Zealand that I was no longer welcome in their country. So then, it became a whole thing."

Rhys Darby and Anna Faris in the Air New Zealand safety video

"They felt like you had slandered the entire country?" Long asked her, to which she replied, "yeah".

She also said the wrote a letter to the Minister to apologise, concluding it with the fact that "we have a lot of ding dongs here in America as well."

The apology must have satisfied Key because her ban was lifted and she was once again free to visit the country.

"A couple of years ago I did an Air New Zealand safety video," she said. "So we are all good."