Fall Out Boy have released a new song called Dear Future Self (Hands Up) ahead of their upcoming album Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two, slated for release on November 15.
Weezer dropped a new song called End of The Game. Their new album Van Weezer is "tentatively slated" for release on May 15, 2020, adding to their two albums already put out this year, reports Pitchfork.
Each of the three bands uploaded sketch video to announce their tour, which was posted to their YouTube channel.
Green Day's video announcement included scenes from the movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Fall Out Boy enlisted the help of former WWE wrestler Ric Flair.
The tour begins in June next year and will make stops in UK and Europe, the United States and Canada.
No word yet if the tour will reach New Zealand - but the videos announcement says more dates are to be announced.
Green Day's last show in New Zealand was in May 2017.