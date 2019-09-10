The Chase star Mark Labbett, also known as The Beast, has revealed he is back with his wife, who happens to be his second cousin, despite her cheating on him.

The 53-year-old star has announced he and his 26-year-old spouse were "working through a rough patch".

Just four months ago Katie dropped the bombshell she had split with The Beast after finding love with another man.

It had previously been revealed she had been having a year-long affair with Scott Bate, a 28-year-old man from her village in Hereford.

Advertisement

The couple split back in May after pictures emerged of artist Katie on a date night with handsome metal worker Scott.

Now The Chase star says she's back with Labbett with the couple trying to save their relationship.

"Like a lot of relationships, you go through a rough patch. We're working our way through it," he said.

"A newspaper offered us a sum of money and we kindly denied. We're quite private, there are no pictures of our son online and I'm not going to name him until he's old enough to make the decision."

Labbett wore his wedding ring during his talk show interview on Loose Women.

At the time of their split, Katie said: "Mark and I had been talking about separating for some time — we have been drifting for a while.

"He works away a lot and that's been hard. A lot of people think it's the age difference but we don't see that as the factor.

"It's more that we don't have mutual friends, and our lives are just very different.

Advertisement

"I met Scott by accident, on a night out, and we just clicked. It wasn't intentional, it just happened. But Mark always knew — straight from the off I was honest."