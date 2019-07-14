The Chase star Anne Hegerty admits she is "only clever about certain things" after fessing up to a behind-the-scenes incident that left her red-faced.

Hegerty proved she has no problems laughing at herself by detailing her embarrassment over her lack of basic technological know-how in an interview with Mail Online.

The Governess revealed an engineer had to come to her aid, to investigate why she was unable to watch a live-feed of The Chase from her dressing room.

Her problem was quickly fixed when the engineer took hold of the television plug and inserted it into the wall.

"Well that was embarrassing," Hegerty told Mail Online. "I must admit I didn't check that the thing was plugged in.

"You see, I'm only clever about certain things."

As a former school netball coach (!) looking forward to it :) — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) July 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Hegerty's co-star Mark Labbett, aka The Beast, has surprised his 113,000 Twitter followers by revealing his previous job was as a netball coach.

Labbett tweeted that he hoped today's Cricket World Cup final would be the first of three sporting deciders between England and New Zealand this year, and is backing his nation to have it over the Kiwis.

"I am hoping that 2019 could be the year of #ENGvNZ world finals. Netball, Cricket, Rugby Union....like a good Guinness I hope white will be on top of Black in all of them :)," Labbett wrote.

Former England Olympic sprinter Katharine Merry replied explaining he could enjoy all the Netball World Cup action via Sky Sports before he replied: "As a former school netball coach (!) looking forward to it :)"