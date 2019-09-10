Sticky Fingers lead singer Dylan Frost has jumped the ditch to film a new music video in Mount Maunganui.

The Australian singer was spotted down the end of Leisure Island by local Mathew Tomlinson and his young stepson Dusty Roper.

Tomlinson, who owns UNO magazine, said it was the "best day ever" for his 12-year-old stepson, who was a big music fan.

Dusty Roper watches on as the filming of the music video takes place. Photo / Supplied

Roper's mother Jenny Rudd posted the interaction on Facebook saying "just hung out with Dylan Frost from Sticky Fingers Band and while he shot a music video".

She said her son got to direct with Frost's manager Pato Alvarez while Collab Digital shot the video.

Sticky Fingers Band lead singer Dylan Frost meets Mount Maunganui local Dusty Roper, 12, Photo / Supplied

Roper can be seen smiling with the singer and even getting amongst the direction of the music video.

Tomlinson said Frost came back and forth to the area quite regularly to work on his music and was currently collaborating with the likes of Tiki Taane.

He said there was a fun vibe down at the shoot and it was cool to see the Mount being put on full display in something that will be seen internationally.