On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Not everyone chooses to use his or her superpowers for good — just like the Japanese store clerk who memorised the credit-card info of more than 1000 clients in just the few seconds it took to serve them. Yusuke Taniguchi, 34, was arrested for having stolen the credit-card information of more than 1300 people and then going on an online spending spree. Apparently, Taniguchi worked as a part-time clerk at a shopping mall in Koto City, Tokyo, and each time, in a few seconds, managed to memorise the card's 16-digit-number, the holder's name, expiry date,and security code, all the elements needed to later use the card for online shopping. (Via Oddity Central)
Council makes time stand oh-so still
The one thing that the Auckland council has developed an absolute knack for is inconveniencing as many of its rate-paying citizens as possible. Here I was spending an hour not moving less than a kilometre around Auckland hospital. Is it even remotely possible to schedule works in the city centre at a time other than the middle of a weekday? Do I sound frustrated? I really, really am.