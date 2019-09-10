Mall clerk a plastic-card sharp

Not everyone chooses to use his or her superpowers for good — just like the Japanese store clerk who memorised the credit-card info of more than 1000 clients in just the few seconds it took to serve them. Yusuke Taniguchi, 34, was arrested for having stolen the credit-card information of more than 1300 people and then going on an online spending spree. Apparently, Taniguchi worked as a part-time clerk at a shopping mall in Koto City, Tokyo, and each time, in a few seconds, managed to memorise the card's 16-digit-number, the holder's name, expiry date, and security code, all the elements needed to later use the card for online shopping. (Via Oddity Central)

Council makes time stand oh-so still

The one thing that the Auckland council has developed an absolute knack for is inconveniencing as many of its rate-paying citizens as possible. Here I was spending an hour not moving less than a kilometre around Auckland hospital. Is it even remotely possible to schedule works in the city centre at a time other than the middle of a weekday? Do I sound frustrated? I really, really am.

