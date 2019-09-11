It wouldn't be summer without some serious heat from Fat Freddy's Drop, so we're super-pleased with today's announcement of their latest tour of Aotearoa.

After months working on their next studio album, they're off to Europe for a string of major headline shows, including a date at London's Alexandra Palace.

Then it's back for eight major, mostly outdoor, shows that start in Thames on December 28. After that, they'll visit Kerikeri, Tauranga, Auckland, Wellington, Havelock North and Christchurch, before the tour concludes in Queenstown on February 8.

The Auckland date on January 18 is a return to Western Springs, scene of a triumphant show last summer.

Each date will feature various acts from a roster of special guests, including Kiwis Bailey Wiley and Tom Scott's Avantdale Bowling Club, and international DJs Jazzy Jeff and David Rogan.

There are two presales, from noon on Monday at fatfreddysdrop.com, and from noon on Tuesday via Ticketmaster. Tickets go on general sale at noon next Thursday. Full details, including details of support line-ups, at the band's website.