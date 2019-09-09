A video of an elderly woman rocking out at a Slipknot concert has proved age is merely a state of mind.

The video was filmed on Friday during the US heavy metal band's outing at New Jersey's PNC Bank Arts Center and been shared thousands of times online. The clip shows a woman clapping and smiling throughout the band's performance of the track Spit It Out.

Sat among other fans in the crowd, the woman keeps her eyes glued to the band and appears totally immersed in the show.

YouTube viewers were quick to praise the woman's enthusiasm with one commenting: "God bless this dear lady. I have never gone to there show because I felt a little to old to get in to it. You go girl. (sic)."

"Never too old for slipknot," observed one fan. "This lady is awesome. Id rock out with her," added another.