Stuck for something to watch? Presenting the Time Out crew's weekly wrap of recommendations.

THE I-LAND (Netflix)



In this haunting and suspenseful new miniseries, 10 people wake on an island without knowing how they got there. The castaways embark on a physical and psychological battle to get home. With a Lost-meets-The Hunger Games-like plot, The I-land is a binge-worthy show to add to the watch list. It also has a great cast, featuring Kate Bosworth, Alex Pettyfer, and Natalie Martinez. From tomorrow.

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET (Neon)



The charming sequel to Disney's Wreck-It Ralph is the perfect watch for a rainy spring day. Six years after the events of the last movie, the characters embark on new adventures when a Wi-Fi router is discovered in the arcade. The adorable animated family movie features video game character iterations of Disney princesses, including Elsa and Cinderella. It's cute, funny and undoubtedly a family crowd-pleaser. From Saturday.

DOWNTON ABBEY (Lightbox)



To whet your appetite for the release of the feature film this week, relive the lovely period drama in its entirety. The six-season masterpiece centres around the Crawley family and the abbey's staff in the early 20th century. There's family drama, tears, world wars and love stories - what more could you ask for? For the still unconverted, Dame Maggie Smith's performance as Violet Crawley is a constant scene-stealer and the sets and costumes are breathtaking. From tomorrow.

WIDOWS (Neon)



Starring Viola Davis and with a screenplay by Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) and Steve McQueen, this heist film is gripping from beginning to end. Four Chicago women Veronica (Davis), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) vow to avenge their husband's deaths, and team up to steal $5 million from a prominent politician. However, their beloved husbands may have hidden more from them than they think. Widows is dark, action-packed, and was one of the most underrated films released last year. Available now.