Golden Kiwi cuppas

Today 110 years ago, the heaviest gold nugget on record in New Zealand was found Jones Creek, near the town of Ross on the West Coast. Weighing in at 3.09kg, it was the size of a man's fist and was named the "Honourable Roddy" after the minister of mines, Roderick McKenzie. Three kilograms of gold would be worth $150,000 today. The nugget was bought for £400 (equivalent to $67,000 in 2017) but in 1911 it was bought by the Government and became New Zealand's very generous coronation gift to King George V. When inquiries were made 40 years later, it was discovered that the nugget had been melted down to make a royal tea service. For a bit of context, the world's largest gold nugget, the "Welcome Stranger", found at Moliagul, Victoria, Australia, in 1869, weighed a staggering 71kg. That would fetch near $3.5 million today.

Separated at birth

David Clark MP and chef Heston Blumenthal.

A can of has-beens

In Heinz-sight, Steve Smith should've got takeaways for his Tuesday night dinner. The 41-year-old Conservative Bristol councillor told the Independent that he returned home late from a residents' meeting and tore open the last can of Heinz Beanz from a multipack in the pantry. "What he found inside would've broken the spirit of even the most steadfast optimist," writes Mental Floss. "A pathetic, lone bean drowned in a sea of savoury-yet-unsatisfying bean juice. Smith handled the catastrophe the old-fashioned way, by tweeting a video of his miserable meal and tagging the culpable corporation. To put it in perspective, an average can of Heinz contains around 465 beans."

