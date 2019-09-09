The Block NZ 2019 winners Lisa and Ribz have revealed they plan to spend some of their $150,000 prize money on "a new set of boobs" - for Lisa, of course.

The couple from Apartment 2 were the only team to sell over the reserve price, banking $50,000, as well as $100,000 cash prize for the show win.

The three other teams went home with nothing, after two were sold at reserve, and another is yet to be sold.

On radio this morning, winning couple Lisa Ridout-Gordon and Christopher Gordon said they were heartbroken for the other teams.

Advertisement

"It's such a stressful situation - I was bawling my eyes out," Lisa said.

The mother-of-three said she would be spending the money on "paying my phone bill and possibly a new set of boobs".

When questioned about whether the boob job would be "smaller or bigger" Lisa said neither.

"Just up - not dragging along the ground, where they used to be," she said.

Contestants on The Block NZ 2019. Photo / Supplied / MediaWorks

The couple said there were no plans to share the money with the other teams.

"$150,000 sounds like a lot of money, but we have the rest of our lives and our three children so we need to think about us and what we are going to do," Lisa said.

"If people are getting Givealittle pages then hopefully they get some money out of that - and that's something, but no sharesies, sorry."

The couple are also reported to have said they are planning on taking their children on holiday.

Advertisement

Twelve weeks of renovation and drama culminated in last night's final, where the four high-end apartments, located in Auckland's Kingsland, were auctioned by Ray White Real Estate.

At the end of the night, Lisa and Ribz apartment sold for $1,340,000, giving them a profit of $50,000 above reserve and making them the team with the highest profit.

Under the rules of the competition, the winners keep the profit they make above reserve and take home an additional $100,000 cash prize.

Meanwhile, Ethan Ordish and Sam Whatarangi's Apartment 3 just reached reserve at $1.39m, meaning they will receive no money for their efforts.

They did win the People's Choice Award though, which included a Suzuki S-Cross Prestige.

A late-night close saw Stacy Heyman and Adam Middleton's Apartment 1 sell for $1,480,000. This meant they met reserve, but failed to make any profit.

The fourth team, Mikaere and Sophia Gardiner in penthouse Apartment 4, was passed in at $1.455m and there is yet to be any news of a sale.

The four teams worked over the past three months to convert the former Kingsland fire station into apartments.

The property, 516 New North Rd, was bought by the show for $2.67m in 2017.

After last night's results were announced, people were quick to comment on the shambolic finale, calling the show "a flop" and an "astounding failure".

Fans were also quick to rally behind "The Boys" Ethan and Sam - who were show favourites - creating a Givealittle page to raise funds for the pair.

The page said: "The boys did their best and with Ethan having a baby soon they at least deserve to walk away from The Block with some funds.

"Bring a smile back to those happy boys from Te Kuiti who lit up your TV screens for weeks."

The page had raised more than $16,000 overnight.