Fans have been quick to rally behind The Block NZ's Ethan Ordish and Sam Whatarangi after their renovated apartment failed to make money for the pair on the MediaWorks reality TV show.

A Givealittle page was set up within hours of the show ending.

Three of the four couples competing in 12-week show went home with nothing as two apartments failed to sell at auction and one barely met reserve.

Ordish and Whatarangi's Apartment 3 reached its reserve price at $1.39 million but no higher bids were made, meaning they received no money for their efforts.

The pair did win the People's Choice Award though, which included a Suzuki S-Cross Prestige.

The Givealittle page set up for them said: "The boys did their best and with Ethan having a baby soon they at least deserve to walk away from The Block with some funds.

"Bring a smile back to those happy boys from Te Kuiti who lit up your TV screens for weeks."

The page raised more than $3000 in just two hours after the show ended.

"The reserves were too high and you'd deserve more then nothing for the 12 weeks of blood, sweat and tears," one donor wrote.

"Love your kind hearts, fantastic humour and the fact you keep it real while remaining loyal and fair," said another donor.

Wellington couple Lisa Ridout-Gordon and Christopher Gordon (Ribz) took out The Block NZ: Firehouse, with their Apartment 2 selling for $50,000 over the reserve price of $1.34m.

Meanwhile, Stacy Heyman and Adam Middleton's Apartment 1 was passed in at $1.46m, and Sophia and Mikaere's penthouse, Apartment 4, was passed in at $1.455m.

The property at 516 New North Rd was bought by the show for $2.67m in 2017.

The four teams worked over the past 12 weeks to convert the former Kingsland fire station in central Auckland into apartments.

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said this series of The Block was always going to be a hard ask, given there had been a bit of a "slow down" in the Auckland market.

The show not being quite as exciting as in the past could also be a contributing factor, he said.

Reserves of around $1.4m to $1.5m were not too high for Kingsland, but with a lot of other "prestige apartments" coming on the market there was increasing competition, he said.

"It is not a wild number, but obviously what the buyer saw and what the contestants were looking for didn't match up."