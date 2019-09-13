Confession Box: Rima Te Wiata

GLUTTONY
What can't you get enough of?
The sight of a freshly baked date scone with butter makes me keel over with longing; a box of cherries is easily eaten in one sitting. Rationing them out is impossible. I can eat three boxes in two weeks. I am not actually that gluttonous but when it comes to date scones and cherries it's kind of very difficult.

Those are quite wholesome things to scoff.
Are they? They can really pack on the pounds, that's for sure.

WRATH
For you, wrath is a theatrical device. In real

