Former Bachelor Art Green and partner Matilda Rice have welcomed a baby boy.

Milo Kenneth Green arrived in a homebirth on Wednesday, the couple announced on social media.

"Our beautiful baby boy Milo Kenneth Green arrived on Wednesday evening in our living room just as we planned/hoped, with @art_green delivering him.

"The most incredible experience of my entire life. We're all loving settling in to our new family of 5 (cats included obviously).

"I promise he does open his eyes sometimes, though not that often currently."

The couple met on The Bachelor NZ four years ago.