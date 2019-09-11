Karl Puschmann talks to Fleetwood Mac's legendary drummer Mick Fleetwood ahead of their four night takeover of Auckland's Spark Arena.


If, at times, it's been a particular torture being in Fleetwood Mac, is it then safe to assume that joining Fleetwood Mac is also painful and fraught?

"Oh yeah," Mick Fleetwood says. "We hung him up by his toenails."

We're talking, of course, about Neil Finn, the newest recruit to one of pop music's greatest and most enduring bands, Fleetwood Mac. Finn was brought in, along with Mike Campbell, former guitarist in Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, to join the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.